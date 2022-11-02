Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan with side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Vivo released the Y15D to the market with fair price in Pakistan....
Smart tech Vivo released Y15C with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo announced a Y-series smartphone. The Vivo Y15C, a cheap smartphone, will be powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset and a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor.
Vivo Y15C will include an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
The Vivo sharp Y15C has 4 gigabytes of RAM for rapid multitasking. The phone has 64 GB of native storage. The smartphone has enough capacity, but the microSD card lets you extend it.
The Vivo Y15C has dual cameras. The device’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels broad and the secondary sensor 2 megapixels deep.
Y15C’s selfie camera will be 8 megapixels. Y15C’s side-mounted fingerprint sensor protects you. Y15C runs Android 12. The Vivo Y15C has a massive 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging. Samsung’s new brands are challenged by the Vivo Y15C.
The Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
