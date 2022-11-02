Advertisement
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
  • Vivo Y15C, will be powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset.
  • The phone has 64 GB of native storage, but the microSD card lets you extend it.
  • Vivo released Y15C with reasonable price in Pakistan.
Smart tech Vivo released Y15C with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo announced a Y-series smartphone. The Vivo Y15C, a cheap smartphone, will be powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset and a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Vivo Y15C will include an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Vivo sharp Y15C has 4 gigabytes of RAM for rapid multitasking. The phone has 64 GB of native storage. The smartphone has enough capacity, but the microSD card lets you extend it.

The Vivo Y15C has dual cameras. The device’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels broad and the secondary sensor 2 megapixels deep.

Y15C’s selfie camera will be 8 megapixels. Y15C’s side-mounted fingerprint sensor protects you. Y15C runs Android 12. The Vivo Y15C has a massive 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging. Samsung’s new brands are challenged by the Vivo Y15C.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Vivo Y15C specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresphoto, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan with side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan with side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Vivo released the Y15D to the market with fair price in Pakistan....

