Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y15C, will be powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset.

The phone has 64 GB of native storage, but the microSD card lets you extend it.

Vivo released Y15C with reasonable price in Pakistan.

Smart tech Vivo released Y15C with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo announced a Y-series smartphone. The Vivo Y15C, a cheap smartphone, will be powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset and a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Vivo Y15C will include an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Vivo sharp Y15C has 4 gigabytes of RAM for rapid multitasking. The phone has 64 GB of native storage. The smartphone has enough capacity, but the microSD card lets you extend it.

The Vivo Y15C has dual cameras. The device’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels broad and the secondary sensor 2 megapixels deep.

Y15C’s selfie camera will be 8 megapixels. Y15C’s side-mounted fingerprint sensor protects you. Y15C runs Android 12. The Vivo Y15C has a massive 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging. Samsung’s new brands are challenged by the Vivo Y15C.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Vivo Y15C specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

