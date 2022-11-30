Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan & Features
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset is inside the Samsung Galaxy A73. The...
Vivo Y15C is easily available in pakistan.Vivo Y15C camera setup includes 13 MP Dual rear camera and 8 MP selfie camera. The Vivo Y15C’s screen is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of up to 720 x 1600 pixels.
The MediaTek P35 (12nm) Chipset and PowerVR GE8320 GPU give the Vivo Y15C its performance. The phone’s battery can hold 5000 mAh.
The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen will be on the Vivo Y15C. The 6.51-inch screen has 720 x 1600 pixels, which is full HD. PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
The Vivo sharp Y15C has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which makes it easy to switch between apps. The phone has 64 GB of storage space built in. The smartphone has enough space, but you can add more with a microSD card.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.