Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & specs

  • The phone has 64 GB of storage space built in.
  • The Vivo Y15C’s screen is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of up to 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y15C is easily available in pakistan.Vivo Y15C camera setup includes 13 MP Dual rear camera and 8 MP selfie camera. The Vivo Y15C’s screen is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of up to 720 x 1600 pixels.

The MediaTek P35 (12nm) Chipset and PowerVR GE8320 GPU give the Vivo Y15C its performance. The phone’s battery can hold 5000 mAh.

The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen will be on the Vivo Y15C. The 6.51-inch screen has 720 x 1600 pixels, which is full HD. PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Vivo sharp Y15C has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which makes it easy to switch between apps. The phone has 64 GB of storage space built in. The smartphone has enough space, but you can add more with a microSD card.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Vivo Y15C specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresphoto, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

 

