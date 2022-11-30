Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & specs

The phone has 64 GB of storage space built in.

The Vivo Y15C’s screen is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of up to 720 x 1600 pixels.

Vivo Y15C is easily available in pakistan.Vivo Y15C camera setup includes 13 MP Dual rear camera and 8 MP selfie camera. The Vivo Y15C’s screen is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of up to 720 x 1600 pixels.

The MediaTek P35 (12nm) Chipset and PowerVR GE8320 GPU give the Vivo Y15C its performance. The phone’s battery can hold 5000 mAh.

The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen will be on the Vivo Y15C. The 6.51-inch screen has 720 x 1600 pixels, which is full HD. PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Vivo sharp Y15C has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which makes it easy to switch between apps. The phone has 64 GB of storage space built in. The smartphone has enough space, but you can add more with a microSD card.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Vivo Y15C specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

