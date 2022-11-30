Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and full specification

Advertisement
  • Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Vivo Y20 is currently available in the market, this phone has a mid-range price and features 4 GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 CPU, which is typically used in entry-level, inexpensive smartphones.

Three cameras are located on the phone’s rear. The Y20 has a 13-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera has an 8-megapixel resolution.

The screen of the Vivo Y20 is 6.51 inches long and 1600 pixels wide. A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

