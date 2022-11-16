Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y20 is an Android phone that has 4 GB of RAM.

The phone has a 6.51 inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y20 is available on the market. The price of this phone is in the middle, and it has 4 GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by a CPU called Snapdragon 460, which is often found in cheap smartphones for beginners.

There are three cameras on the back of the phone. The main camera on the Y20 has 13 megapixels, and the two sensors each have 2 megapixels. The front camera has 8 megapixels.

The screen on the Vivo Y20 is 6.51 inches long and has 1600 pixels of width. The 5000 mAh battery in the phone is what makes it work.

