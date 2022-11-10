Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
The Vivo Y20 is available on the market. The price of this phone is in the middle range, and it has 4 GB of RAM.
The Vivo Y20 is powered by a CPU called Snapdragon 460, which is often found in cheap smartphones for beginners.
Three cameras are on the phone’s rear. The Y20 sports a 13-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera has 8 megapixels.
The screen on the Vivo Y20 is 6.51 inches long and 1600 pixels wide. The 5000 mAh battery in the phone powers it.
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 10.5
|Dimensions
|164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Dawn White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
