Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y20

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51 inches screen.
  • The phone has a 5000 mAh battery.
  • There are three cameras on the back of the phone and one on the front.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y20 is available on the market. The price of this phone is in the middle range, and it has 4 GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by a CPU called Snapdragon 460, which is often found in cheap smartphones for beginners.

Three cameras are on the phone’s rear. The Y20 sports a 13-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera has 8 megapixels.

The screen on the Vivo Y20 is 6.51 inches long and 1600 pixels wide. The 5000 mAh battery in the phone powers it.

Also Read

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V23e phone comes with an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen....

Advertisement

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications
OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story