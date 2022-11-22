Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51 inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by a processor called Snapdragon 460.

The Vivo Y20 is available on the market. This phone’s price is in the middle, and it has 4 GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by a processor called Snapdragon 460, which is often found in cheap smartphones for beginners.

The phone has three cameras on the back. The main camera on the Y20 has 13 megapixels, and each of the two sensors has 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera has 8 megapixels.

The screen on the Vivo Y20 is 6.51 inches long and 1600 pixels wide. The phone’s 5000 mAh battery makes it work.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

