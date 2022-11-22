Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y20

  • The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The Vivo Y20 is powered by a processor called Snapdragon 460.
The Vivo Y20 is available on the market. This phone’s price is in the middle, and it has 4 GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by a processor called Snapdragon 460, which is often found in cheap smartphones for beginners.

The phone has three cameras on the back. The main camera on the Y20 has 13 megapixels, and each of the two sensors has 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera has 8 megapixels.

The screen on the Vivo Y20 is 6.51 inches long and 1600 pixels wide. The phone’s 5000 mAh battery makes it work.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W
