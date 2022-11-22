Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y21

  • The Vivo Y21 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chip.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.51-inches screen.
The Vivo Y21 is available for purchase. Another phone that has what you want is the Vivo Y21. Even though the phone has upper-middle-range features, it will be priced in the middle.

The Vivo Y21 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chip. The chip from this company is not as good as those from other companies.

The new Vivo Y21 will use the latest operating system for smartphones, Android 10.

The 6.51-inch, 16-million-color IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen can be used with more than one finger. The screen on the Vivo Y21 has a resolution of 720 x 1600, which is full HD+.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Vivo Y21 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
