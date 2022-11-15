Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Vivo Y21 has a 6.51-inches screen.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chip will be at the heart of the Vivo Y21.

The Vivo Y21 is available on the market. The Vivo Y21 is another phone that has what you want. The smartphone will be priced in the middle, despite having upper-middle-range features.

The new Vivo Y21 will use the latest operating system for smartphones, Android 10.

The 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen can be used with more than one finger and has 16 million colors. The screen on the Vivo Y21 is full HD+, with a resolution of 720 x 1600.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Vivo Y21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

