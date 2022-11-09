Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y21 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chip.

It will use Android 10, the newest operating system for smartphones.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y21 is available for purchase. The Vivo Y21 is another phone that has the things you want. The most important thing about the smartphone is that it will be priced in the middle, even though it will have features in the upper middle range.

The 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen has 16 million colours and can be used with more than one finger. The Vivo Y21 has a screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600, which is full HD+.

