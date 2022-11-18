Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y22

  • Vivo Y22 has a 6.5 inches screen.
  • The phone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the Mediatek Helio G85.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Smart technology Vivo is putting the Y22 on the market. In its Y-series, the company is making a new smartphone.

The price will be right for the new phone, which will be called the Vivo Y22. The phone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the Mediatek Helio G85.

The new Vivo Y22, which will be out soon, has a processor with an octa-core architecture.

This new smartphone has a big IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen size of 6.5 inches. The screen on the Vivo Y22 will have a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which is full HD.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999/-

Vivo Y22 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~262 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
