Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone.
  • The smartphone boasts the most powerful chipset.
  • It has 128GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data.
Advertisement

Vivo released Y30 5G with reasonable price in Pakistan. The company’s upcoming Y-series smartphone will be high-end. Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone. The smartphone boasts the most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast.

This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G57. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y30 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Vivo’s Y30 5G will have 6GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. The Vivo 5G has 128GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data.

The phone’s rear has twin cameras. The Vivo Y30 5G’s main sensor is 50 and 2 megapixels. 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone contains a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the device’s data.

The Vivo Y30 5G’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging. The Y30 5G will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights serious competition.

Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Vivo Y30 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
Dimensions164 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm
Weight193 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Features
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Vivo Y30 is available...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story