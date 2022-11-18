Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Features
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Vivo Y30 is available...
Vivo released Y30 5G with reasonable price in Pakistan. The company’s upcoming Y-series smartphone will be high-end. Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone. The smartphone boasts the most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast.
This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G57. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y30 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.
Vivo’s Y30 5G will have 6GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. The Vivo 5G has 128GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data.
The phone’s rear has twin cameras. The Vivo Y30 5G’s main sensor is 50 and 2 megapixels. 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone contains a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the device’s data.
The Vivo Y30 5G’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging. The Y30 5G will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights serious competition.
The Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
