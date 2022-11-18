Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone.

Vivo released Y30 5G with reasonable price in Pakistan. The company’s upcoming Y-series smartphone will be high-end. Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone. The smartphone boasts the most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast.

This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G57. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y30 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Vivo’s Y30 5G will have 6GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. The Vivo 5G has 128GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data.

The phone’s rear has twin cameras. The Vivo Y30 5G’s main sensor is 50 and 2 megapixels. 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone contains a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the device’s data.

The Vivo Y30 5G’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging. The Y30 5G will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights serious competition.

Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Vivo Y30 5G specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions 164 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm Weight 193 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO , BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

