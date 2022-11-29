Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and special features

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Vivo Y30 is currently available in the market the phone has exceptional specifications, including 64 gigabytes of storage and 4 gigabytes of RAM.

The Y30 is a mid-range smartphone because it has enough RAM and storage space. There won’t be a storage issue with the Y30 because it has a storage expansion slot.

On the rear of the phone are four cameras. The 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor of the Y30 are all combined into one device.

The Y30 from Vivo has an 8-megapixel selfie and video call camera.

Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Vivo Y30 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch 10.0 Dimensions 162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm Weight 197 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dazzle Blue, Moonstone White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.47 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~266 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

