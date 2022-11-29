Advertisement
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and special features

Articles
  • Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Vivo Y30 is currently available in the market the phone has exceptional specifications, including 64 gigabytes of storage and 4 gigabytes of RAM.

The Y30 is a mid-range smartphone because it has enough RAM and storage space. There won’t be a storage issue with the Y30 because it has a storage expansion slot.

On the rear of the phone are four cameras. The 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor of the Y30 are all combined into one device.

The Y30 from Vivo has an 8-megapixel selfie and video call camera.

Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Vivo Y30 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
Dimensions162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDazzle Blue, Moonstone White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.47 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

