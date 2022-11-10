Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo Y31 is currently available in the market, the smartphone processor is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz. Its chipset is competent for an inexpensive phone.

The Vivo Y31 has a sizable 6.58-inch screen with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 16M colours, and multitouch. Additionally, the quick Vivo Y31 boasts 4 GB of RAM. The mid-range RAM ensures exceptional performance.

All of the files that will be required in the future can be stored on the smartphone. 128 gigabytes are available for internal storage on the Vivo Y31. A MicroSD Card, which has a 256 GB storage capacity, is an additional choice.

The back of this phone includes a quad camera setup. A 48 megapixel wide main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens make up the three sensors found in the Y31. Amazingly, the Y31’s selfie camera on the front has an 8 megapixel resolution.

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Vivo y31 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.3 x 8. 4 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Ocean Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)

