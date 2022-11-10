Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo Y31 is currently available in the market, the smartphone processor is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz. Its chipset is competent for an inexpensive phone.
The Vivo Y31 has a sizable 6.58-inch screen with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 16M colours, and multitouch. Additionally, the quick Vivo Y31 boasts 4 GB of RAM. The mid-range RAM ensures exceptional performance.
All of the files that will be required in the future can be stored on the smartphone. 128 gigabytes are available for internal storage on the Vivo Y31. A MicroSD Card, which has a 256 GB storage capacity, is an additional choice.
The back of this phone includes a quad camera setup. A 48 megapixel wide main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens make up the three sensors found in the Y31. Amazingly, the Y31’s selfie camera on the front has an 8 megapixel resolution.
Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Ocean Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|(~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)
