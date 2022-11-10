Advertisement
Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo Y31 is currently available in the market, the smartphone processor is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz. Its chipset is competent for an inexpensive phone.

The Vivo Y31 has a sizable 6.58-inch screen with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 16M colours, and multitouch. Additionally, the quick Vivo Y31 boasts 4 GB of RAM. The mid-range RAM ensures exceptional performance.

All of the files that will be required in the future can be stored on the smartphone. 128 gigabytes are available for internal storage on the Vivo Y31. A MicroSD Card, which has a 256 GB storage capacity, is an additional choice.

The back of this phone includes a quad camera setup. A 48 megapixel wide main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens make up the three sensors found in the Y31. Amazingly, the Y31’s selfie camera on the front has an 8 megapixel resolution.

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Vivo y31 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Ocean Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features(~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)

