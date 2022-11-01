Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo y15 Price in Pakistan and Features
Vivo y15 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Vivo Y15 is currently available...
Vivo Y31 is currently available in the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC is a mid-range chipset that powers the Vivo Y31’s processor. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the smartphone. For a cheap phone, its chipset is capable.
A large 6.58-inch screen with a full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 16M colours, multitouch, and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen is included on the Vivo Y31. The fast Vivo Y31 has 4 GB of RAM in addition. Outstanding performance is ensured by the mid-range RAM.
The smartphone can keep all of the files that will be needed in the future. The Vivo Y31 offers 128 gigabytes of internal storage. Another option is a MicroSD Card, which has a storage capacity of 256 GB.
This phone has a quad camera system on the back. The Y31 has three sensors: a 48 megapixel wide main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens. Amazingly, the Y31’s front-facing selfie camera sports 8 megapixels.
Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Ocean Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|(~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)
