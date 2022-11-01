Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Advertisement
  • Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo Y31 is currently available in the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC is a mid-range chipset that powers the Vivo Y31’s processor. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the smartphone. For a cheap phone, its chipset is capable.

A large 6.58-inch screen with a full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 16M colours, multitouch, and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen is included on the Vivo Y31. The fast Vivo Y31 has 4 GB of RAM in addition. Outstanding performance is ensured by the mid-range RAM.

The smartphone can keep all of the files that will be needed in the future. The Vivo Y31 offers 128 gigabytes of internal storage. Another option is a MicroSD Card, which has a storage capacity of 256 GB.

This phone has a quad camera system on the back. The Y31 has three sensors: a 48 megapixel wide main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens. Amazingly, the Y31’s front-facing selfie camera sports 8 megapixels.

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Vivo y31 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Ocean Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features(~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)

