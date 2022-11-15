Vivo y31 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y31 will include a 6.58-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, and 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution.
  • Vivo’s Y31 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.
  • Y31’s front-facing 8-megapixel selfie camera is outstanding.
Vivo released Y31 with fair price in Pakistan. This company has introduced numerous mid-range smartphones and may add another. Vivo’s mid-range device, the Y31, will come soon.

We noticed this smartphone on Google Play Console, indicating an imminent launch. Vivo’s Y31 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a mid-range chipset. New smartphone has 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

This is a powerful cheap chipset. The Vivo Y31 will include a 6.58-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, and 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. The Y31 has 4GB of RAM. RAM’s midrange performance is excellent.

The smartphone’s storage can hold future files. Vivo’s Y31 offers 128GB of storage. There’s also a 256GB MicroSD card. This phone has four cameras. The Y31 will have a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Y31’s front-facing 8-megapixel selfie camera is outstanding. The Y31 should have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure your data. The Y31’s 5,000 mAh battery charges quickly. Vivo Y31 is Samsung’s rival.

Vivo y31 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Vivo y31 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Ocean Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features(~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and features. The Vivo V23 series...

