Vivo y31 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y31 will include a 6.58-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, and 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution.

Vivo’s Y31 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Y31’s front-facing 8-megapixel selfie camera is outstanding.

Advertisement

Vivo released Y31 with fair price in Pakistan. This company has introduced numerous mid-range smartphones and may add another. Vivo’s mid-range device, the Y31, will come soon.

We noticed this smartphone on Google Play Console, indicating an imminent launch. Vivo’s Y31 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a mid-range chipset. New smartphone has 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

This is a powerful cheap chipset. The Vivo Y31 will include a 6.58-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, and 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. The Y31 has 4GB of RAM. RAM’s midrange performance is excellent.

The smartphone’s storage can hold future files. Vivo’s Y31 offers 128GB of storage. There’s also a 256GB MicroSD card. This phone has four cameras. The Y31 will have a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Y31’s front-facing 8-megapixel selfie camera is outstanding. The Y31 should have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure your data. The Y31’s 5,000 mAh battery charges quickly. Vivo Y31 is Samsung’s rival.

Vivo y31 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Vivo y31 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Ocean Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)

Also Read Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and features. The Vivo V23 series...