Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specs
The Vivo V20 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. The phone...
The Vivo Y31 is currently available on the market. The device’s processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a mid-range chipset that was made just for the Vivo Y31.
The phone is powered by an Octa-Core processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.This is a powerful chipset for a cheap phone.
The Vivo Y31 has a big 6.58-inch screen with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16 million colors, multitouch, full HD, and a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
The Vivo Snappy Y31 also has RAM that can hold up to 4 GB. The mid-range RAM guarantees great performance. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Ocean Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|(~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.