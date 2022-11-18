Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y31

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y31 has a 6.58-inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by an Octa-Core processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y31 is currently available on the market. The device’s processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a mid-range chipset that was made just for the Vivo Y31.

The phone is powered by an Octa-Core processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.This is a powerful chipset for a cheap phone.

The Vivo Y31 has a big 6.58-inch screen with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16 million colors, multitouch, full HD, and a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The Vivo Snappy Y31 also has RAM that can hold up to 4 GB. The mid-range RAM guarantees great performance. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Also Read

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo V20 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. The phone...

Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Vivo Y31 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Ocean Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features(~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story