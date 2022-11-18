Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y31 has a 6.58-inches screen.

The phone is powered by an Octa-Core processor.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y31 is currently available on the market. The device’s processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a mid-range chipset that was made just for the Vivo Y31.

The phone is powered by an Octa-Core processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.This is a powerful chipset for a cheap phone.

The Vivo Y31 has a big 6.58-inch screen with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16 million colors, multitouch, full HD, and a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The Vivo Snappy Y31 also has RAM that can hold up to 4 GB. The mid-range RAM guarantees great performance. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Vivo Y31 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Ocean Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, AI Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, 70% in 67 min (advertised)