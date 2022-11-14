Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs
The Vivo Y33s has a 6.5 inches screen. The phone will be...
Vivo is unveiled Y33 with fair price in Pakistan. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is developing a new Y-series gadget. The forthcoming smartphone will debut on the Mexican market.
The new device will be a mid-range model dubbed the Vivo Y33. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12 nm).
Under the hood of the upcoming new Vivo Y33 is an Octa-Core CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz. This new smartphone sports a 6.58-inch display, which is a large screen, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and the Vivo Y33 will feature a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
In addition, a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is included in this forthcoming gadget. The device has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than sufficient RAM for this smartphone.
Due to the strong RAM of the Vivo sharp Y33, you can expect your phone to operate at a lightning-fast speed. The incoming new Vivo smartphone features 128 gigabytes of storage, which means that your data capacity is endless.
The Vivo Y33 features a Triple Camera system. The smartphone’s primary sensor will have 48 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels of depth. This Y33 will include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera to make snapping selfies easier and more beautiful.
The side-mounted sensor will enable the Y33 to protect its data by limiting access only to authorised individuals. The Y33 will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery, which is a large battery; the device will provide more than a day’s worth of battery life, and it supports 18W Fast charging.
Vivo’s Y33 smartphone will utilise the Android 11 operating system. With the launching of the Vivo Y33, Samsung and other tech titans will face stiff competition.
The Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Blue, Diamond Glow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 66 min (advertised)
