Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is developing a new Y-series gadget.
  • The new device will be a mid-range model dubbed the Vivo Y33.
  • This Y33 will include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera to make snapping selfies easier and more beautiful.
Advertisement

Vivo is unveiled Y33 with fair price in Pakistan. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is developing a new Y-series gadget. The forthcoming smartphone will debut on the Mexican market.

The new device will be a mid-range model dubbed the Vivo Y33. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12 nm).

Under the hood of the upcoming new Vivo Y33 is an Octa-Core CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz. This new smartphone sports a 6.58-inch display, which is a large screen, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and the Vivo Y33 will feature a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

In addition, a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is included in this forthcoming gadget. The device has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than sufficient RAM for this smartphone.

Due to the strong RAM of the Vivo sharp Y33, you can expect your phone to operate at a lightning-fast speed. The incoming new Vivo smartphone features 128 gigabytes of storage, which means that your data capacity is endless.

The Vivo Y33 features a Triple Camera system. The smartphone’s primary sensor will have 48 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels of depth. This Y33 will include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera to make snapping selfies easier and more beautiful.

Advertisement

The side-mounted sensor will enable the Y33 to protect its data by limiting access only to authorised individuals. The Y33 will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery, which is a large battery; the device will provide more than a day’s worth of battery life, and it supports 18W Fast charging.

Vivo’s Y33 smartphone will utilise the Android 11 operating system. With the launching of the Vivo Y33, Samsung and other tech titans will face stiff competition.

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Blue, Diamond Glow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, 70% in 66 min (advertised)

Also Read

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y33s  has a 6.5 inches screen. The phone will be...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story