Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y33s has a large 6.5-inch screen, Full HD, IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone will run fast with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Vivo is putting the Y33s out on the market. Vivo is going to show off a new Y-series smartphone. The price of the Vivo Y33s in Pakistan will be in the middle of the range of prices.

The Mediatech Helio G80 chipset powers the Y33s, which is the upcoming smartphone’s most powerful chipset.

The phone includes three unusual cameras: a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs 51,999.

Vivo Y33s specs