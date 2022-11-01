Advertisement
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y33s

  • The Vivo Y33s has a large 6.5-inch screen, Full HD, IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • The phone will run fast with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo is putting the Y33s out on the market. Vivo is going to show off a new Y-series smartphone. The price of the Vivo Y33s in Pakistan will be in the middle of the range of prices.

The Mediatech Helio G80 chipset powers the Y33s, which is the upcoming smartphone’s most powerful chipset.

It sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Mali-G52 powers this phone. The Vivo Y33s has a large 6.5-inch screen. Full HD, IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The new Vivo Y33s has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone will run fast. You can save unlimited data.

The phone includes three unusual cameras: a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo Y33s has a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs 51,999.

Vivo Y33s specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
