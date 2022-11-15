Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y33s has an octa-core processor.

The phone has a 6.5-inches screen.

Advertisement The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y33s is now available on the market. The Vivo Y33s will be the first phone made by the company. In the middle, there will be a phone.

The Helio G80 CPU, which is the most powerful chipset on the market right now, will run the new phone.

It has an octa-core GPU and a Mali-G52 GPU.

The screen on the Vivo Y33s is 6.5 inches and has a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The phone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement