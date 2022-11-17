Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y33T

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y33T has a 6.8-inches screen.
  • It will be powered by the new Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y33T will be available for purchase. The price of the smartphone will be in the middle, but it will be very powerful. The Y33T is the name of the new phone.

The phone will be powered by the new Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

The Adreno 610 is the GPU. The CPU in the Vivo Y33T has an octa-core and runs at 2.4 GHz. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

This new phone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD (1080 x 2408-pixel) display.

Also Read

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan and specifications

There are not one but three cameras on the back of the...

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33T specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story