Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and features

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo's X90 Pro line includes a Plus model. The first model in...
Vivo Y35 will soon be available in the market, the smartphone Y35 will have 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display.
The screen has a notch in the middle that resembles a water drop and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.
A Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage are included in the Vivo Y35.
The phone will have 256GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB of external memory.
The Vivo Y35 4G comes with three rear cameras. 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. The front camera is 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls.
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 45,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dawn Gold, Agate Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.