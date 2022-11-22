Advertisement
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and features

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and features

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and features

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and features

  • Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Vivo Y35 will soon be available in the market, the smartphone Y35 will have 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display.

The screen has a notch in the middle that resembles a water drop and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.

A Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage are included in the Vivo Y35.

The phone will have 256GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB of external memory.

The Vivo Y35 4G comes with three rear cameras. 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. The front camera is 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 45,999/-

Vivo Y35 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDawn Gold, Agate Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
