Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y35 4G has been released successfully, and it is now easy to get on the market.

The Full HD+ IPS LCD screen on the Vivo Y35 4G is 6.58 inches in size. The screen has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and has a notch in the middle that looks like a water drop.

The Vivo Y35 had a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. with 1TB external memory, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. 1TB of external memory is available. The phone needs 8 GB of virtual memory expansion.

Three rear cameras are on the Vivo Y35 4G. 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999/-

Vivo Y35 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn Gold, Agate Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging