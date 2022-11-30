Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & specs
The phone has 64 GB of storage space built in. The Vivo...
Vivo Y35 recently launched in pakistan at reasonable price.The Vivo Y35 has an Octa-Core processor that works at its best at 2.4 GHz. This device also has an Adreno 610 GPU inside.
The device’s screen is 6.58 inches, which means that it has full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The new Vivo sharp Y35 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will make it easy to do many things at once.
The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of storage built in. The phone has enough storage space, but the microSD slot gives you the option to add more memory.
The main sensor of the phone will have 50 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The Y35 from Vivo has a Triple Camera set up.
The Y35 also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the side that will keep you safe. Even though the Y35 won’t have a fingerprint scanner built into the screen, the one on the side is still a good choice. The Y35 by Vivo also has a huge battery with a 5000 mAh capacity for fast battery charging.
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dawn Gold, Agate Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.