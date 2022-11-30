Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y35 recently launched in pakistan at reasonable price.

The new Vivo Y35 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y35 recently launched in pakistan at reasonable price.The Vivo Y35 has an Octa-Core processor that works at its best at 2.4 GHz. This device also has an Adreno 610 GPU inside.

The device’s screen is 6.58 inches, which means that it has full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The new Vivo sharp Y35 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will make it easy to do many things at once.

The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of storage built in. The phone has enough storage space, but the microSD slot gives you the option to add more memory.

The main sensor of the phone will have 50 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The Y35 from Vivo has a Triple Camera set up.

The Y35 also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the side that will keep you safe. Even though the Y35 won’t have a fingerprint scanner built into the screen, the one on the side is still a good choice. The Y35 by Vivo also has a huge battery with a 5000 mAh capacity for fast battery charging.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo Y35 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn Gold, Agate Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution , Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion , Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min