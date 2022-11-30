Advertisement
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • Vivo Y35 recently launched in pakistan at reasonable price.
  • The new Vivo  Y35 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y35 recently launched in pakistan at reasonable price.The Vivo Y35 has an Octa-Core processor that works at its best at 2.4 GHz. This device also has an Adreno 610 GPU inside.

The device’s screen is 6.58 inches, which means that it has full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The new Vivo sharp Y35 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will make it easy to do many things at once.

The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of storage built in. The phone has enough storage space, but the microSD slot gives you the option to add more memory.

The main sensor of the phone will have 50 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The Y35 from Vivo has a Triple Camera set up.

The Y35 also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the side that will keep you safe. Even though the Y35 won’t have a fingerprint scanner built into the screen, the one on the side is still a good choice. The Y35 by Vivo also has a huge battery with a 5000 mAh capacity for fast battery charging.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo Y35  specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDawn Gold, Agate Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min
