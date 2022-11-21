Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y50t price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y50t has a 6.58-inch screen and 1080 x 2480-pixel resolution. Vivo...
The Vivo Y35 4G has been released successfully, and it is now easy to get on the market. You can get the Vivo Y35 in either dawn gold or agate black.
The Full HD+ IPS LCD screen on the Vivo Y35 4G is 6.58 inches in size.
The screen has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and has a notch in the middle that looks like a water drop. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y35 had a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. with 1TB external memory, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. 1TB of external memory is available. The phone needs 8 GB of virtual memory expansion.
Three rear cameras are on the Vivo Y35 4G. 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dawn Gold, Agate Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.