Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y35

  • The Vivo Y35 had a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.
  • The phone has a 6.58 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y35 4G has been released successfully, and it is now easy to get on the market. You can get the Vivo Y35 in either dawn gold or agate black.

The Full HD+ IPS LCD screen on the Vivo Y35 4G is 6.58 inches in size.

The screen has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and has a notch in the middle that looks like a water drop. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y35 had a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. with 1TB external memory, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. 1TB of external memory is available. The phone needs 8 GB of virtual memory expansion.

Three rear cameras are on the Vivo Y35 4G. 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999/-

Vivo Y35 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDawn Gold, Agate Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

 

