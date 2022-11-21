Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y35 had a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.

The phone has a 6.58 inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y35 4G has been released successfully, and it is now easy to get on the market. You can get the Vivo Y35 in either dawn gold or agate black.

The Full HD+ IPS LCD screen on the Vivo Y35 4G is 6.58 inches in size.

The screen has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and has a notch in the middle that looks like a water drop. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y35 had a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. with 1TB external memory, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. 1TB of external memory is available. The phone needs 8 GB of virtual memory expansion.

Three rear cameras are on the Vivo Y35 4G. 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999/-

Vivo Y35 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn Gold, Agate Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging