Vivo Y50t price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y50t has a 6.58-inch screen and 1080 x 2480-pixel resolution.

Vivo Y50128GB t’s of built-in storage guarantees your data is infinite.

The phone will include a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Advertisement

Vivo released Y50t with fair price in Pakistan. Vivo quietly revealed a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y50t is a new mid-range device. The new smartphone will use the strong Snapdragon 720G CPU.

Octa-Core CPU, Adreno 618 GPU. Vivo’s Y50t has a 6.58-inch screen and 1080 x 2480-pixel resolution. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Vivo Y50t will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.

The Vivo sharp Y50128GB t’s of built-in storage guarantees your data is infinite. The phone has triple cameras. 48, 2, 2 megapixels. Vivo Y50t offers an 8MP selfie camera.

Today’s data must be safe, so the Y50t incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to restrict access to authorised users. The Y50t will include a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo’s new Y50t will run Android 10, making it more powerful. Vivo Y50t will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.

Vivo Y50t price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y50t price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Vivo Y50t specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Origin OS 1.0 Dimensions N/A Weight 197 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gradient blue, black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2480 Pixels (~411 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4 GB of extended RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & special features Vivo Y15 will have a 5000 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM....