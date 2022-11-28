Advertisement
Vivo Y50t price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo released Y50t with fair price in Pakistan. Vivo quietly revealed a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y50t is a new mid-range device. The new smartphone will use the strong Snapdragon 720G CPU.

Octa-Core CPU, Adreno 618 GPU. Vivo’s Y50t has a 6.58-inch screen and 1080 x 2480-pixel resolution. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Vivo Y50t will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.

The Vivo sharp Y50128GB t’s of built-in storage guarantees your data is infinite. The phone has triple cameras. 48, 2, 2 megapixels. Vivo Y50t offers an 8MP selfie camera.

Today’s data must be safe, so the Y50t incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to restrict access to authorised users. The Y50t will include a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo’s new Y50t will run Android 10, making it more powerful. Vivo Y50t will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.

Vivo Y50t price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y50t price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Vivo Y50t specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOrigin OS 1.0
DimensionsN/A
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGradient blue, black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2480 Pixels (~411 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4 GB of extended RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y15 will have a 5000 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM....

