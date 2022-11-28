Vivo Y50t price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y15 will have a 5000 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM....
Vivo released Y50t with fair price in Pakistan. Vivo quietly revealed a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y50t is a new mid-range device. The new smartphone will use the strong Snapdragon 720G CPU.
Octa-Core CPU, Adreno 618 GPU. Vivo’s Y50t has a 6.58-inch screen and 1080 x 2480-pixel resolution. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Vivo Y50t will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.
The Vivo sharp Y50128GB t’s of built-in storage guarantees your data is infinite. The phone has triple cameras. 48, 2, 2 megapixels. Vivo Y50t offers an 8MP selfie camera.
Today’s data must be safe, so the Y50t incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to restrict access to authorised users. The Y50t will include a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Vivo’s new Y50t will run Android 10, making it more powerful. Vivo Y50t will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.
The Vivo Y50t price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Origin OS 1.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gradient blue, black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 720G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2480 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4 GB of extended RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.