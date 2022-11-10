Advertisement
Vivo Y51s Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Vivo Y51s Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Vivo Y51s is currently available in the market, the Snapdragon 662 chipset, which is integrated into the phone, powers the smartphone.

This chipset is used in midrange smartphones.

The Vivo Y51s supports 4G and offers top-notch connections, so customers won’t have to worry about how quickly the internet is.

There is adequate RAM in a phone. The Y51s from Vivo is a premium phone because it boasts 8GB of RAM.

There is a tonne of storage space on smartphones. Vivo’s Y51s offer 128GB of storage capacity.

The new Vivo phone sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution. The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery powers it.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo Y51s Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTitanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
ChipsetSnapdragon 662
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

