Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y51s

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y51s phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution and 8GB of RAM.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and will have 128GB of storage.

The Vivo Y51s smartphone will be available for purchase. The Snapdragon 662 chipset is already built into the new Vivo Y51s phone.

Advertisement

This chip is used in mid-range phones. There will be a great show.

Users won’t have to worry about how fast the internet is on the Vivo Y51s because it has high-end connections and supports 4G.

The phone’s RAM is enough. The 8GB of RAM in the Vivo Y51s makes it a high-end phone.

The next phone will have a lot of storage space. Vivo’s Y51s will have 128GB of space for storage.

The new Vivo phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Vivo X90 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo X90 could have an AMOLED screen and curved edges. The phone...

Advertisement

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Vivo Y51s specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTitanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
ChipsetSnapdragon 662
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story