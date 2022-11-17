Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and specifications
The device's chipset and RAM allow it to do tasks quickly. With...
The Vivo Y51 comes with a mid-range processor but with good performance.
The Vivo Y51s boasts high-end connectivity and supports 4G, so users won’t have to worry about how fast the internet is.
The RAM on the phone is sufficient. The Vivo Y51s is a high-end phone thanks to its 8 GB of RAM.
The upcoming phone will feature a large amount of storage. Vivo’s Y51s will have 128 GB of storage space.
The new Vivo phone sports a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the phone.
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Titanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 662
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
