Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y51 comes with a mid-range processor but with good performance.

The Vivo Y51s boasts high-end connectivity and supports 4G, so users won’t have to worry about how fast the internet is.

The RAM on the phone is sufficient. The Vivo Y51s is a high-end phone thanks to its 8 GB of RAM.

The upcoming phone will feature a large amount of storage. Vivo’s Y51s will have 128 GB of storage space.

The new Vivo phone sports a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the phone.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Vivo Y51s specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions 162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Titanium Sapphire , Crystal Symphony FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76) Chipset Snapdragon 662 GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C port NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W