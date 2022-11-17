Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Vivo Y51 comes with a mid-range processor but with good performance.

The Vivo Y51s boasts high-end connectivity and supports 4G, so users won’t have to worry about how fast the internet is.

The RAM on the phone is sufficient. The Vivo Y51s is a high-end phone thanks to its 8 GB of RAM.

The upcoming phone will feature a large amount of storage. Vivo’s Y51s will have 128 GB of storage space.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and specifications

The device's chipset and RAM allow it to do tasks quickly. With...

The new Vivo phone sports a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the phone.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Vivo Y51s specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTitanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
ChipsetSnapdragon 662
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story