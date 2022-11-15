Volkswagen creates a car-like office chair: Watch

In recent years, technological developments have made the impossible a reality. From AI-enabled phones to electric autos, technological advancements occur almost every day around the world. An office chair that can be driven at a top speed of 19 kilometres per hour (kmph) has piqued the interest of many on the internet.

The chair was created by a team from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Norway and comes equipped with a motor and two large wheels. The contraption, dubbed “The Chair,” has a top speed of 19 kmph and a range of 11 kilometres.

It features four aluminium wheels and is powered by an electric motor. It also includes a seatbelt and LED headlights. The LEDs on the chair are bright enough to illuminate a corridor. There is also a horn that can be used to notify coworkers that the chair is moving.

Aside from the aforementioned characteristics, the chair also includes a stereo, which can help you amp up the office mood. It even has flashing party lights to establish the proper ambiance for the gathering. The chair incorporates an infotainment screen, 360-degree sensors, and a backup camera to keep the user informed.

The Chair’s battery is changeable, and it can travel up to 11 kilometres on a single charge. However, you will never be able to purchase it because Volkswagen designed it as a one-of-a-kind to promote the brand’s line of vans and commercial vehicles.

The Chair video was recently uploaded to YouTube. People indicated an interest in purchasing the chair for a variety of reasons, including “escaping their bosses.” “I want one!” one user jokingly exclaimed. “I want one! But with rockets and an ejector seat”

