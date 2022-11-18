WhatsApp introduced feature that allows users to find, message, and buy

At the first WhatsApp Business Summit in Brazil, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the platform’s parent company, Meta, made the announcement.

Users of WhatsApp now have the option to “Find, Message, and Buy something” from businesses through the instant messaging platform.

CEO of the platform’s parent business, Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, was quoted in a news statement as saying, “Starting today, people can search for a brand or small business right on WhatsApp, either by browsing a list of categories or by typing the name. We’re making this possible by expanding our directory feature to all of Brazil, and bringing it to larger companies by using our WhatsApp Business Platform here in Brazil and a few other countries as well.”

On November 17, at the first WhatsApp Business Summit in the country of South America, Zuckerberg made the announcement.

Find a company, and say: This function will “spare customers from needing to find phone numbers off webpages or type a number into their contacts,” the Meta-owned business claimed in a blog post. In order to find a company and contact it:

Advertisement Open WhatsApp and select the chat button. Then, under “Discover,” select “Businesses.”

Choose your preference for location sharing, then click “Continue” to search for nearby businesses using your location (location can be selected from the map too).

Type in the search term for the company you’re looking for; then, press the filter icon at the top to narrow your results.

Finally, tap a company to check its profile and then hit the chat icon to start a conversation.

For the time being, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom will all have access to this feature.

Purchase: Customers can use this to securely pay with their credit or debit card from within a conversation.

