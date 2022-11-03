WhatsApp, an instant messaging service, today unveiled a significant update

Update was made to enable its users to “connect in the groups that important to them.”

Whatsapp users will be able to organise group talks on the Meta-owned instant messaging service by having many groups under one “Community.”

With the Communities feature’s global release, users will be able to organise group conversations on the platform with “a level of anonymity and security not found anywhere else” and host several groups under one roof. On Thursday, Communities on WhatsApp received a global rollout announcement from Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta.

“Today we’re launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We’re also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end to end encryption so your messages stay private,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

“To get started, users can tap on the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there, users will be able to start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups. Once in a community, users can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when they need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community,” it said.

“With Communities, we’re aiming to raise the bar for how organizations communicate with a level of privacy and security not found anywhere else. The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages – and we think they deserve the higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

The business noted that it has been collaborating with more than 50 organisations in 15 nations to create Communities that match their needs, and that so far, the feedback has been positive.

Recently, WhatsApp, which has 2 billion users, experienced its biggest-ever outage, with users worldwide being without access for nearly an hour.

