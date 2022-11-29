Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a Quad Camera set up on the back.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The phone has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset.

Xiaomi 11T Pro easily available in market.The phone has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give it even more power, Xiaomi’s 11T Pro has a 2.84 Octa-core processor inside it, which makes it very fast.

The smartphone screen is 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone has 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a Quad Camera set up on the back. The main sensor will be 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels along 5 megapixels.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm Weight 204 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, Celestial Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm ) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology AMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Gyro, Proximity Audio Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+