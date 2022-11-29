Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price Pakistan & specification
Xiaomi launches a new 12GB 11T Pro. The company's next smartphone was...
Xiaomi 11T Pro easily available in market.The phone has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give it even more power, Xiaomi’s 11T Pro has a 2.84 Octa-core processor inside it, which makes it very fast.
The smartphone screen is 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone has 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a Quad Camera set up on the back. The main sensor will be 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels along 5 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|204 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, Celestial Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
