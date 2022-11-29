Advertisement
Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 11T Pro

  • The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a Quad Camera set up on the back.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset.
Xiaomi 11T Pro easily available in market.The phone has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give it even more power, Xiaomi’s 11T Pro has a 2.84 Octa-core processor inside it, which makes it very fast.

The smartphone screen is 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone has 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a Quad Camera set up on the back. The main sensor will be 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels along 5 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm
Weight204 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMeteorite Gray, Moonlight White, Celestial Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Gyro, Proximity
AudioTuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

 

 

