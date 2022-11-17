Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi 12 is available in the pakistani market.

The phone has a (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh battery.

One of the newest chipsets on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, will run the phone.

The screen on the device is a huge 6.28 inches, so people who use it will enjoy doing so. Under the hood of the Xiaomi 12, there is an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels.

The main sensor will be 50 megapixels, and the other one hasn’t been decided yet. The 12 selfie shooter has one 32-megapixel selfie camera, which will change the way you live. Android 12 is the newest operating system on the new 12.

The 12 battery is also very large. The phone has a (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh battery to give it enough backup time. The 12 by Xiaomi has a Fast charging of 67W, so it can charge the device very quickly.

Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-

Xiaomi 12 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.2 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue, Purple, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.28 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~419 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent ), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 53 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+