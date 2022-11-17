Advertisement
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi 12

  • Xiaomi 12 is available in the pakistani market.
  • The phone has a (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh battery.
  • One of the newest chipsets on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, will run the phone.
One of the newest chipsets on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, will run the phone.

The screen on the device is a huge 6.28 inches, so people who use it will enjoy doing so. Under the hood of the Xiaomi 12, there is an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels.

The main sensor will be 50 megapixels, and the other one hasn’t been decided yet. The 12 selfie shooter has one 32-megapixel selfie camera, which will change the way you live. Android 12 is the newest operating system on the new 12.

The 12 battery is also very large. The phone has a (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh battery to give it enough backup time. The 12 by Xiaomi has a Fast charging of 67W, so it can charge the device very quickly.

Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-

Xiaomi 12 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions152.7 x 69.9 x 8.2 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue, Purple, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.28 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~419 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 53 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

 

