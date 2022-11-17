Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi 12 Lite price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi will soon be putting out a new 12 Lite. The phone...
Xiaomi 12 is available in the pakistani market.One of the newest chipsets on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, will run the phone.
The screen on the device is a huge 6.28 inches, so people who use it will enjoy doing so. Under the hood of the Xiaomi 12, there is an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels.
The main sensor will be 50 megapixels, and the other one hasn’t been decided yet. The 12 selfie shooter has one 32-megapixel selfie camera, which will change the way you live. Android 12 is the newest operating system on the new 12.
The 12 battery is also very large. The phone has a (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh battery to give it enough backup time. The 12 by Xiaomi has a Fast charging of 67W, so it can charge the device very quickly.
The Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|152.7 x 69.9 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.28 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~419 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 53 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
