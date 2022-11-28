Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and features. Xiaomi Redmi Note...
Xiaomi is currently working on a new 13-inch phone. The company will showcase a phone from its new series in its following smartphone. It will be a premium model with the name Xiaomi 13.
One of the newest smartphone chipsets on the market, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the device.
It has an Adreno 740 GPU. The 13 from Xiaomi has an Octa-Core 3.0 GHz CPU.
This cutting-edge smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that powers it.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
