Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi is currently working on a new 13-inch phone. The company will showcase a phone from its new series in its following smartphone. It will be a premium model with the name Xiaomi 13.

One of the newest smartphone chipsets on the market, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the device.

It has an Adreno 740 GPU. The 13 from Xiaomi has an Octa-Core 3.0 GHz CPU.

This cutting-edge smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that powers it.

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6. 7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging