Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan & specifications

Smart technology Xiaomi is currently making a new 13 phone. The company will show off a phone from its new line on its next smartphone. It will be called the Xiaomi 13 and will be the top model.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the phone. This is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

It has an Adreno 740 GPU. Xiaomi’s 13 sports a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

This next-generation smartphone has a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-

Xiaomi 13 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
