Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi 13 sports a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
  • The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
  • The phone has a 6.67-inches screen.
Advertisement

Smart tech Xiaomi is making a new 13 phone right now. In its next smartphone, the company will show off a phone from its new series. It will be a top-of-the-line model called Xiaomi 13.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

The GPU is an Adreno 740. Xiaomi’s 13 sports a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

This next-generation smartphone has a full-HD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels on a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi's Note series will get a new midrange phone called the Redmi...

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-

Xiaomi 13 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & Features
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specs
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Features
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story