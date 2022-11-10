Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13 sports a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The phone has a 6.67-inches screen.

Advertisement

Smart tech Xiaomi is making a new 13 phone right now. In its next smartphone, the company will show off a phone from its new series. It will be a top-of-the-line model called Xiaomi 13.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

The GPU is an Adreno 740. Xiaomi’s 13 sports a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

This next-generation smartphone has a full-HD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels on a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features Xiaomi's Note series will get a new midrange phone called the Redmi...

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-

Xiaomi 13 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6. 7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging