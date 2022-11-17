Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.67 inches screen.
  • It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2.
  • The phone is powered by a 4800 mAh battery.
Xiaomi wants to bring the 13 Pro to market soon. The company’s next smartphone will be part of its 13 series. It will be a high-end device called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

This device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

Under the hood of the new Xiaomi 13 Pro is an octa-core processor that runs at 3.0 GHz. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU.

This new, soon-to-be-released smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen, which is a big screen. It has an LTPS AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The device is called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The phone has a huge battery that can hold up to 4800 mAh and can be charged quickly.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue, Purple, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.73 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, 1.6Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR10+)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacityLi-Po Non removable 4800 mAh
– Fast charging 120W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

 

