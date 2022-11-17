Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.67 inches screen.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2.

The phone is powered by a 4800 mAh battery.

Xiaomi wants to bring the 13 Pro to market soon. The company’s next smartphone will be part of its 13 series. It will be a high-end device called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

This device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

Under the hood of the new Xiaomi 13 Pro is an octa-core processor that runs at 3.0 GHz. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU.

This new, soon-to-be-released smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen, which is a big screen. It has an LTPS AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The device is called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The phone has a huge battery that can hold up to 4800 mAh and can be charged quickly.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue, Purple, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.73 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, 1.6Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR10+) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent ), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity Li-Po Non removable 4800 mAh – Fast charging 120W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+