Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi wants to bring the 13 Pro to market soon. The company’s next smartphone will be part of its 13 series. It will be a high-end device called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
This device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.
Under the hood of the new Xiaomi 13 Pro is an octa-core processor that runs at 3.0 GHz. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU.
This new, soon-to-be-released smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen, which is a big screen. It has an LTPS AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The device is called the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
The phone has a huge battery that can hold up to 4800 mAh and can be charged quickly.
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.73 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, 1.6Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR10+)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-Po Non removable 4800 mAh
|– Fast charging 120W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
