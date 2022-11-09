Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi has announced its next smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
    • Advertisement
  • This device will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
  • The phone has a 6.67-inches screen.

Xiaomi plans to release the 13 Pro soon. The next smartphone from the company will be part of its 13-series. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be a high-end device.

This device will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.

The new Xiaomi 13 Pro has an Octa-Core processor that runs at 3.0 GHz and is powered by 4 GB of RAM. Another GPU is the Adreno 740.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.67-inch LTPS AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 1440 x 3200 pixels. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch screen. The phone has 128...

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Pro specs

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP main sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 100W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story