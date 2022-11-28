Xiaomi 13 ready top launch soon

The Xiaomi 13 is certainly going on sale earlier than usual, but not exactly when we anticipated. Xiaomi has recently revealed that its upcoming flagship would be on sale in China on December 1 instead of the end of November as had been rumored.

The launch of MIUI 14 has also been announced by Xiaomi, and according to sources, it will be significantly smoother than previous versions. As usual, Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will be present.

A couple of the features of Xiaomi’s forthcoming flagship have already been announced. For the first time in a long time, it will sport a flat OLED screen with top and side bezels that are only 1.61mm thick. Similar to the Xiaomi 12, the bottom will be somewhat thicker at 1.81mm, while the entire phone will only be 71.5mm broad.

All Xiaomi 13 series phones will adhere to tradition and be IP68 water and dust resistant. We assume that also applies to Xiaomi 13 devices that will be released later, like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra or standard T series devices.

The company also intends to introduce its Watch S2 smartwatch and Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS headphones in addition to Xiaomi 13 and MIUI 14. A projector, a new Wi-Fi router, and the business’s first desktop computer will also be included. It’s not yet known if it will be work- or gaming-oriented.

Remember that this is just a Chinese debut, and that a worldwide announcement will probably come out a few months later. The Xiaomi 12 was released in Pakistan as soon as it made its debut on the worldwide market, we anticipate seeing the same pattern this time around.

