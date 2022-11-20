Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi 14 series is likely to be announced in the coming months of 2023. It may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz Octa Core CPU. The screen on this Xiaomi 14 is 6.7 inches bigger and has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The tech giant Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new 14 series as soon as possible on both local and international markets.
According to the most recent leaks about it, this series is likely to be announced in the coming months of 2023.
To begin, smartphones in this series may include the well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz Octa Core CPU.From what we can tell, this processor will work well with the new 14.
It has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, but no external storage.
The screen on this Xiaomi 14 is 6.7 inches bigger and has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
