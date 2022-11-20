Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 14

Advertisement
  • The Xiaomi 14 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2 chipset.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.7 inches screen.
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14 series is likely to be announced in the coming months of 2023. It may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz Octa Core CPU. The screen on this Xiaomi 14 is 6.7 inches bigger and has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The tech giant Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new 14 series as soon as possible on both local and international markets.

According to the most recent leaks about it, this series is likely to be announced in the coming months of 2023.

To begin, smartphones in this series may include the well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz Octa Core CPU.From what we can tell, this processor will work well with the new 14.

It has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, but no external storage.

The screen on this Xiaomi 14 is 6.7 inches bigger and has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 10T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC....

Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-

Xiaomi 14 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story