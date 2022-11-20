Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan & specs

The Xiaomi 14 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2 chipset.

Xiaomi 14 series is likely to be announced in the coming months of 2023. It may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz Octa Core CPU. The screen on this Xiaomi 14 is 6.7 inches bigger and has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The tech giant Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new 14 series as soon as possible on both local and international markets.

According to the most recent leaks about it, this series is likely to be announced in the coming months of 2023.

To begin, smartphones in this series may include the well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz Octa Core CPU.From what we can tell, this processor will work well with the new 14.

It has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, but no external storage.

The screen on this Xiaomi 14 is 6.7 inches bigger and has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-

Xiaomi 14 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging