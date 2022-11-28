Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi 13 ready top launch soon
Xiaomi is introducing the new 14 Pro both domestically and internationally. It will be Series 14’s professional version.
The Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers Xiaomi’s 14 Pro, which also has a 3.2 GHz Octa Core CPU to keep this beast working smoothly. In addition to them, the Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. It should be noted that there is no specific external memory slot on the smartphone.
The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display on the Xiaomi 14 Pro is larger and offers Full HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels with an additional 1500 nits of peak brightness. It is protected for security by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The triple camera arrangement on the 14 Pro, which has three 64 MP cameras (64 MP, 64 MP, and 64 MP), is its standout feature. These enormous camera appear to be the reason why the phone would be able to give us an unbelievable photography experience.
Xiaomi 14 pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 Ms, [email protected], HDR10+)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
