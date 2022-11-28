Advertisement
Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan and specs

  • Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi is introducing the new 14 Pro both domestically and internationally. It will be Series 14’s professional version.

The Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers Xiaomi’s 14 Pro, which also has a 3.2 GHz Octa Core CPU to keep this beast working smoothly. In addition to them, the Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. It should be noted that there is no specific external memory slot on the smartphone.

The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display on the Xiaomi 14 Pro is larger and offers Full HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels with an additional 1500 nits of peak brightness. It is protected for security by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The triple camera arrangement on the 14 Pro, which has three 64 MP cameras (64 MP, 64 MP, and 64 MP), is its standout feature. These enormous camera appear to be the reason why the phone would be able to give us an unbelievable photography experience.

Xiaomi 14 pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-

Xiaomi 14 pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesLeica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 Ms, [email protected], HDR10+)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

