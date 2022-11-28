Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi is introducing the new 14 Pro both domestically and internationally. It will be Series 14’s professional version.

The Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers Xiaomi’s 14 Pro, which also has a 3.2 GHz Octa Core CPU to keep this beast working smoothly. In addition to them, the Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. It should be noted that there is no specific external memory slot on the smartphone.

Advertisement

The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display on the Xiaomi 14 Pro is larger and offers Full HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels with an additional 1500 nits of peak brightness. It is protected for security by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The triple camera arrangement on the 14 Pro, which has three 64 MP cameras (64 MP, 64 MP, and 64 MP), is its standout feature. These enormous camera appear to be the reason why the phone would be able to give us an unbelievable photography experience.

Xiaomi 14 pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 14 pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-

Xiaomi 14 pro Specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP, LED Flash Features Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 Ms, [email protected], HDR10+) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

Also Read Xiaomi 13 ready top launch soon The Xiaomi 13 is certainly going on sale earlier than usual, but...