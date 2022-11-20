Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 10T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

It will have 6.67-inch FHD+ LCDs with 144Hz refresh rates instead of OLEDs.

The Mi 10T from Xiaomi has 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi has released a new, even bigger Mi 10T, but it will cost less than the Mi 10T Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 10T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets.

The Mi 10T has 6 gigabytes of RAM, while the Mi 10T Pro has 8 gigabytes.

The Mi 10T from Xiaomi has 128 GB of storage. This gives users enough space.

The Xiaomi 10T has the same number of rear lenses and an expansion slot. triple-rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor (108 megapixels in the Pro edition).

The Mi 10T’s main camera is superior. The lenses on the new phone will be the same, but the sensors will be covered.front-facing 20-megapixel camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s rear and front cameras and camera functionalities add value. This leak claims 6.67-inch FHD+ LCDs with 144Hz refresh rates instead of OLEDs.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/- Xiaomi Mi 10T specs BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm Weight 218 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio No USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W Power Delivery 3.0