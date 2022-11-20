Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi has released a new, even bigger Mi 10T, but it will cost less than the Mi 10T Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 10T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets.
The Mi 10T has 6 gigabytes of RAM, while the Mi 10T Pro has 8 gigabytes.
The Mi 10T from Xiaomi has 128 GB of storage. This gives users enough space.
The Xiaomi 10T has the same number of rear lenses and an expansion slot. triple-rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor (108 megapixels in the Pro edition).
The Mi 10T’s main camera is superior. The lenses on the new phone will be the same, but the sensors will be covered.front-facing 20-megapixel camera.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s rear and front cameras and camera functionalities add value. This leak claims 6.67-inch FHD+ LCDs with 144Hz refresh rates instead of OLEDs.
Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|218 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W Power Delivery 3.0
