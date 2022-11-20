Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 10T

  • Xiaomi Mi 10T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.
  • It will have 6.67-inch FHD+ LCDs with 144Hz refresh rates instead of OLEDs.
  • The Mi 10T from Xiaomi has 128 GB of storage.
Xiaomi has released a new, even bigger Mi 10T, but it will cost less than the Mi 10T Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 10T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets.

The Mi 10T has 6 gigabytes of RAM, while the Mi 10T Pro has 8 gigabytes.

The Mi 10T from Xiaomi has 128 GB of storage. This gives users enough space.

The Xiaomi 10T has the same number of rear lenses and an expansion slot. triple-rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor (108 megapixels in the Pro edition).

The Mi 10T’s main camera is superior. The lenses on the new phone will be the same, but the sensors will be covered.front-facing 20-megapixel camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s rear and front cameras and camera functionalities add value. This leak claims 6.67-inch FHD+ LCDs with 144Hz refresh rates instead of OLEDs.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 10T specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm
Weight218 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Lunar Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioNo
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W Power Delivery 3.0
