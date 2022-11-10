Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
  • Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan and features.

The newest Redmi 9T smartphone from Xiaomi has been launched, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, one of the most powerful ones available. This premium chipset has been released in a variety of brands.

Under the hood of this phone, Xiaomi’s Redmi 9T, is an Octa-Core processor. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch big-screen display, an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, and a full-HD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Additionally, this smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Xiaomi Redmi 9T has potent RAM with a capacity of 4 gigabytes.

The new Xiaomi 9T has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than enough space for you to store everything you wish. If you require more storage, a microSD card slot is also available.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 9T Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCarbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, Ocean Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 662 (11nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Water-repellent coating, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging 2.5W

