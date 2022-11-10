Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and features. The brand-new...
The newest Redmi 9T smartphone from Xiaomi has been launched, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, one of the most powerful ones available. This premium chipset has been released in a variety of brands.
Under the hood of this phone, Xiaomi’s Redmi 9T, is an Octa-Core processor. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch big-screen display, an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, and a full-HD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
Additionally, this smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Xiaomi Redmi 9T has potent RAM with a capacity of 4 gigabytes.
The new Xiaomi 9T has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than enough space for you to store everything you wish. If you require more storage, a microSD card slot is also available.
Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, Ocean Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (11nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Water-repellent coating, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging 2.5W
