Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi is working to launch the new Poco C50 as soon as possible, the forthcoming device may go by the name Xiaomi Poco C50. It’s time for the C50 to go global after the C40 was successfully introduced in some nations.
The Poco C50 from Xiaomi has a number of interesting features. A 6.7-inch, huge, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with corning Concore glass protection and HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels may be found within this phone.
A Qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor with an Adreno 619 GPU and an Octa-Core CPU is anticipated to power the new Xiaomi C50.
It might possibly come with other storage options in addition to 4 GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Poco C50 has a larger 6000mAh battery, allowing it to last all day on a single charge.
Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Concore Glass
|Extra Features
|400 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
