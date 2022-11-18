Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi is working to launch the new Poco C50 as soon as possible, the forthcoming device may go by the name Xiaomi Poco C50. It’s time for the C50 to go global after the C40 was successfully introduced in some nations.

The Poco C50 from Xiaomi has a number of interesting features. A 6.7-inch, huge, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with corning Concore glass protection and HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels may be found within this phone.

Advertisement

A Qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor with an Adreno 619 GPU and an Octa-Core CPU is anticipated to power the new Xiaomi C50.

It might possibly come with other storage options in addition to 4 GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Poco C50 has a larger 6000mAh battery, allowing it to last all day on a single charge.

Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C50 Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Concore Glass Extra Features 400 nits Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs Xiaomi is putting out a new phone in its "A" series called...