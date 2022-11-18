Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
  Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi is working to launch the new Poco C50 as soon as possible, the forthcoming device may go by the name Xiaomi Poco C50. It’s time for the C50 to go global after the C40 was successfully introduced in some nations.

The Poco C50 from Xiaomi has a number of interesting features. A 6.7-inch, huge, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with corning Concore glass protection and HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels may be found within this phone.

A Qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor with an Adreno 619 GPU and an Octa-Core CPU is anticipated to power the new Xiaomi C50.

It might possibly come with other storage options in addition to 4 GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Poco C50 has a larger 6000mAh battery, allowing it to last all day on a single charge.

Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco C50 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C50 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Concore Glass
Extra Features400 nits
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

