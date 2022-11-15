Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi released Poco X3 Pro 8GB with fair price in Pakistan.
  • This device’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Chipset.
  • 256GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info.
Advertisement

Xiaomi released Poco X3 Pro 8GB with fair price in Pakistan. Poco began as a flagship killer but became another rebranding experiment. The business is developing a new X3 smartphone.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB is coming. This device’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Chipset and 2.96 GHz Octa-Core processing make it ultra-fast. Poco X3 Pro 8GB’s GPU is Adreno 640.

The upcoming tablet sports a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Xiaomi Poco X3 will boast an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best.

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 provides additional protection. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The hardware and RAM of Xiaomi’s Poco X3 Pro 8GB will allow users to complete tasks in seconds.

The smartphone’s 256GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info. Xiaomi X3 Pro 8GB has Quad Cameras. The main sensor will be 48 megapixels and the secondary will be 8, 2, 2. 20-megapixel selfie camera on Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB. In this novel device, a side-mounted sensor protects data. Poco X3 Pro 8GB’s 5160 mAh battery provides all-day use. And 33W battery charging. X3 Pro 8GB will outlast Samsung and others.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
Weight215 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)

Also Read

Poco X3 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Poco X3 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Poco X3 Price in Pakistan and features. Poco X3 is now available...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo Find N2 Flip price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Find N2 Flip price in Pakistan & specs
WhatsApp has introduced picture-in-picture calls on iOS
WhatsApp has introduced picture-in-picture calls on iOS
Gmail new feature allows to admins to disable spam filters
Gmail new feature allows to admins to disable spam filters
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story