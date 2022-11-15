Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan & special features

Poco X3 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Poco X3 Price in Pakistan and features. Poco X3 is now available...
Xiaomi released Poco X3 Pro 8GB with fair price in Pakistan. Poco began as a flagship killer but became another rebranding experiment. The business is developing a new X3 smartphone.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB is coming. This device’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Chipset and 2.96 GHz Octa-Core processing make it ultra-fast. Poco X3 Pro 8GB’s GPU is Adreno 640.
The upcoming tablet sports a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Xiaomi Poco X3 will boast an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best.
Corning Gorilla Glass 6 provides additional protection. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The hardware and RAM of Xiaomi’s Poco X3 Pro 8GB will allow users to complete tasks in seconds.
The smartphone’s 256GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info. Xiaomi X3 Pro 8GB has Quad Cameras. The main sensor will be 48 megapixels and the secondary will be 8, 2, 2. 20-megapixel selfie camera on Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB. In this novel device, a side-mounted sensor protects data. Poco X3 Pro 8GB’s 5160 mAh battery provides all-day use. And 33W battery charging. X3 Pro 8GB will outlast Samsung and others.
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|215 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)
