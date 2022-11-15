Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi released Poco X3 Pro 8GB with fair price in Pakistan.

Xiaomi released Poco X3 Pro 8GB with fair price in Pakistan. Poco began as a flagship killer but became another rebranding experiment. The business is developing a new X3 smartphone.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB is coming. This device’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Chipset and 2.96 GHz Octa-Core processing make it ultra-fast. Poco X3 Pro 8GB’s GPU is Adreno 640.

The upcoming tablet sports a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Xiaomi Poco X3 will boast an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best.

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 provides additional protection. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The hardware and RAM of Xiaomi’s Poco X3 Pro 8GB will allow users to complete tasks in seconds.

The smartphone’s 256GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info. Xiaomi X3 Pro 8GB has Quad Cameras. The main sensor will be 48 megapixels and the secondary will be 8, 2, 2. 20-megapixel selfie camera on Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB. In this novel device, a side-mounted sensor protects data. Poco X3 Pro 8GB’s 5160 mAh battery provides all-day use. And 33W battery charging. X3 Pro 8GB will outlast Samsung and others.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 8GB specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm Weight 215 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)

