Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and features

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is currently available in market, it is a middle range smartphone.

The Poco X3 Pro has an impressive 6.67-inch full-HD 1080 x 2400 IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

One of the newest smartphone chipsets on the market, the Snapdragon 860, powers the phone. The new Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is powered by an Octa-Core 2.96 GHz processor.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm Weight 215 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)

