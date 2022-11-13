Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is currently available in market, it is a middle range smartphone.

The 6.67-inch full-HD 1080 x 2400 IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen of the Poco X3 Pro is impressive.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 860, one of the newest smartphone chipsets available. An Octa-Core 2.96 GHz processor powers the new Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm Weight 215 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)

