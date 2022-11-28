Xiaomi POCO X5 price in Pakistan & special features

We’ll go over Xiaomi’s Poco X5’s confirmed features and specs in this article.

It offers cutting-edge functionality to differentiate itself from similar products on the market.

The new Poco X5 from Xiaomi is going to be released in Pakistan with fair price. In accordance with a number of rumours currently circulating, this mobile device may be introduced as early as the year 2023.

Xiaomi's Poco X5 has been the subject of recent leaks, and in this article, we'll go through the confirmed information of its features and specs.

In the first place, I’ll point out that the larger 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and is capable of displaying 1080 x 2400 pixels at Full HD+ resolution.

Some reports have suggested that the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and Octa-Core CPU will be powering the Xiaomi X5. This mobile device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

A memory card slot is included for additional storage space. The LED flash and four individual cameras (64 MP, 13 MP, 5 MP, and 2 MP) in the Xiaomi Poco X5 are also noteworthy features.

The front-facing camera is a lone 20 megapixel shooter. The new Xiaomi Poco X5 has a big 4900mAh battery pack, making it possible to last an entire day without needing to recharge.

It can be charged at a rapid rate of 33W, which will fully replenish it in just a few minutes. Fast charging the Xiaomi Poco X5 to full capacity is said to take only 65 minutes with this charger.

As a means of differentiating itself from similar products on the market, it offers a wide range of cutting-edge functionalities.

As of now, we don’t know when exactly in 2023 Poco X5 will be released, but it’s possible. After the release of the Poco X5 by Xiaomi, Samsung and other companies will have new competitors.

Xiaomi POCO X5 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco X5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-

Xiaomi POCO X5 specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G+ GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio with recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4900 mAh – Fast battery charging 67W

