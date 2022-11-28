Xiaomi POCO X5 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • We’ll go over Xiaomi’s Poco X5’s confirmed features and specs in this article.
  • It offers cutting-edge functionality to differentiate itself from similar products on the market.

The new Poco X5 from Xiaomi is going to  be released in Pakistan with fair price. In accordance with a number of rumours currently circulating, this mobile device may be introduced as early as the year 2023.

Xiaomi’s Poco X5 has been the subject of recent leaks, and in this article, we’ll go through the confirmed information of its features and specs.

In the first place, I’ll point out that the larger 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and is capable of displaying 1080 x 2400 pixels at Full HD+ resolution.

Some reports have suggested that the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and Octa-Core CPU will be powering the Xiaomi X5. This mobile device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

A memory card slot is included for additional storage space. The LED flash and four individual cameras (64 MP, 13 MP, 5 MP, and 2 MP) in the Xiaomi Poco X5 are also noteworthy features.

The front-facing camera is a lone 20 megapixel shooter. The new Xiaomi Poco X5 has a big 4900mAh battery pack, making it possible to last an entire day without needing to recharge.

It can be charged at a rapid rate of 33W, which will fully replenish it in just a few minutes. Fast charging the Xiaomi Poco X5 to full capacity is said to take only 65 minutes with this charger.

As a means of differentiating itself from similar products on the market, it offers a wide range of cutting-edge functionalities.

As of now, we don’t know when exactly in 2023 Poco X5 will be released, but it’s possible. After the release of the Poco X5 by Xiaomi, Samsung and other companies will have new competitors.

Xiaomi POCO X5 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco X5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-

Xiaomi POCO X5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G+
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardMicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4900 mAh
– Fast battery charging 67W

