Xiaomi POCO X5 price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Xiaomi Poco X3...
The new Poco X5 from Xiaomi is going to be released in Pakistan with fair price. In accordance with a number of rumours currently circulating, this mobile device may be introduced as early as the year 2023.
Xiaomi’s Poco X5 has been the subject of recent leaks, and in this article, we’ll go through the confirmed information of its features and specs.
In the first place, I’ll point out that the larger 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and is capable of displaying 1080 x 2400 pixels at Full HD+ resolution.
Some reports have suggested that the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and Octa-Core CPU will be powering the Xiaomi X5. This mobile device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
A memory card slot is included for additional storage space. The LED flash and four individual cameras (64 MP, 13 MP, 5 MP, and 2 MP) in the Xiaomi Poco X5 are also noteworthy features.
The front-facing camera is a lone 20 megapixel shooter. The new Xiaomi Poco X5 has a big 4900mAh battery pack, making it possible to last an entire day without needing to recharge.
It can be charged at a rapid rate of 33W, which will fully replenish it in just a few minutes. Fast charging the Xiaomi Poco X5 to full capacity is said to take only 65 minutes with this charger.
As a means of differentiating itself from similar products on the market, it offers a wide range of cutting-edge functionalities.
As of now, we don’t know when exactly in 2023 Poco X5 will be released, but it’s possible. After the release of the Poco X5 by Xiaomi, Samsung and other companies will have new competitors.
The Xiaomi Poco X5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G+
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio with recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4900 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 67W
