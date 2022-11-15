Xiaomi Poco X5 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco X5 may have a Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

The phone has a 6.67-inches screen.

Xiaomi is working on a new Poco X5 that will be released locally and around the world. There are a lot of rumours floating around, and some of them say that this smartphone might come out in 2023.

In the most recent leaks, a few details about the specs and features of Xiaomi’s Poco X5 have been confirmed, and we’re going to talk about them.

The 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and has a capacitive touchscreen.

Xiaomi’s X5 may have a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and an Octa-Core CPU, say sources. This phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Poco X5 price in Pakistan