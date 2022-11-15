Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco X5 price in Pakistan & specs

  • Xiaomi Poco X5 may have a Snapdragon 778G+ processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.67-inches screen.

Xiaomi is working on a new Poco X5 that will be released locally and around the world. There are a lot of rumours floating around, and some of them say that this smartphone might come out in 2023.

In the most recent leaks, a few details about the specs and features of Xiaomi’s Poco X5 have been confirmed, and we’re going to talk about them.

The 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and has a capacitive touchscreen.

Xiaomi’s X5 may have a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and an Octa-Core CPU, say sources. This phone has 8  GB of RAM and 128  GB of storage.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Poco X5 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco X5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G+
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardMicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
