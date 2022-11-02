Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi has released their new Redmi 10A with fair price in Pakistan.

Xiaomi has released their new Redmi 10A with fair price in Pakistan. New from Redmi, this upcoming smartphone will fall somewhere in the middle of the current price spectrum.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A is rumoured to be the name of the gadget after it was seen on China’s TENAA certification website.

The 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and PowerVR GE8320 Chipset inside this phone make it incredibly quick. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A is equipped with a Helio G25 graphics processing unit.

A 6.53-inch display with a resolution of at least 720 by 1600 pixels awaits the user of this soon-to-be-released gadget. The new Xiaomi Redmi 10A will have a modern, high-performance IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

The device’s RAM is going to be quite large, clocking in at 3 GB. The chipset and RAM size of Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi 10A indicate that the user will be able to accomplish tasks in a matter of seconds.

The smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage, which is more than enough to save a substantial amount of information for later use.

A dual camera system will be standard on the Xiaomi 10A. You’ll be able to take high-resolution photos with your new phone thanks to its 13+2 megapixel sensors.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A will have a 5 megapixel front-facing camera. The impending new tablet will feature a fingerprint scanner on the back for added security.

This Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s battery is powerful enough to last a full day of operation. In addition, a rapid 10W battery charger is included. Over time, this Redmi 10A’s weaknesses will be exploited by rivals like Samsung and others.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10A specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

