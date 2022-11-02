Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan & special features

  • Xiaomi has released their new Redmi 10A with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The device’s RAM is going to be quite large, clocking in at 3 GB.
  • A 6.53-inch display with a resolution of at least 720 by 1600 pixels awaits the user.
Xiaomi has released their new Redmi 10A with fair price in Pakistan. New from Redmi, this upcoming smartphone will fall somewhere in the middle of the current price spectrum.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A is rumoured to be the name of the gadget after it was seen on China’s TENAA certification website.

The 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and PowerVR GE8320 Chipset inside this phone make it incredibly quick. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A is equipped with a Helio G25 graphics processing unit.

A 6.53-inch display with a resolution of at least 720 by 1600 pixels awaits the user of this soon-to-be-released gadget. The new Xiaomi Redmi 10A will have a modern, high-performance IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

The device’s RAM is going to be quite large, clocking in at 3 GB. The chipset and RAM size of Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi 10A indicate that the user will be able to accomplish tasks in a matter of seconds.

The smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage, which is more than enough to save a substantial amount of information for later use.

A dual camera system will be standard on the Xiaomi 10A. You’ll be able to take high-resolution photos with your new phone thanks to its 13+2 megapixel sensors.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A will have a 5 megapixel front-facing camera. The impending new tablet will feature a fingerprint scanner on the back for added security.

This Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s battery is powerful enough to last a full day of operation. In addition, a rapid 10W battery charger is included. Over time, this Redmi 10A’s weaknesses will be exploited by rivals like Samsung and others.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10A specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
