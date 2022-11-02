Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Redmi 10C will be cheap in Pakistan
The mobile is on its Way to Pakistan and Will be Available...
Xiaomi has released their new Redmi 10A with fair price in Pakistan. New from Redmi, this upcoming smartphone will fall somewhere in the middle of the current price spectrum.
Xiaomi Redmi 10A is rumoured to be the name of the gadget after it was seen on China’s TENAA certification website.
The 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and PowerVR GE8320 Chipset inside this phone make it incredibly quick. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A is equipped with a Helio G25 graphics processing unit.
A 6.53-inch display with a resolution of at least 720 by 1600 pixels awaits the user of this soon-to-be-released gadget. The new Xiaomi Redmi 10A will have a modern, high-performance IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.
The device’s RAM is going to be quite large, clocking in at 3 GB. The chipset and RAM size of Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi 10A indicate that the user will be able to accomplish tasks in a matter of seconds.
The smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage, which is more than enough to save a substantial amount of information for later use.
A dual camera system will be standard on the Xiaomi 10A. You’ll be able to take high-resolution photos with your new phone thanks to its 13+2 megapixel sensors.
Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A will have a 5 megapixel front-facing camera. The impending new tablet will feature a fingerprint scanner on the back for added security.
This Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s battery is powerful enough to last a full day of operation. In addition, a rapid 10W battery charger is included. Over time, this Redmi 10A’s weaknesses will be exploited by rivals like Samsung and others.
The Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
